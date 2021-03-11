VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 332,755 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,513,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,122,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,448,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.22. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $67.96.

