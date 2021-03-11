Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,722,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,017,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,940,000 after buying an additional 336,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 383,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $141.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

