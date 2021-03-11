Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

