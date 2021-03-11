Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $27,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,648,000 after buying an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after purchasing an additional 335,837 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIG traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, hitting $143.09. 62,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,835. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.