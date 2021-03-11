Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the February 11th total of 262,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VWOB opened at $77.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.02 and a 52 week high of $82.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

