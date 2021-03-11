Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 191,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

