Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,649 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 543,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,709. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

