Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.3% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $2,965,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,881 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period.

VNQI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. 630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,753. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.28.

