Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.4% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares worth $80,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,097,000 after purchasing an additional 73,021 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 150,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $16,006,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,628,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter.

VGT traded up $12.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.49. 3,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,280. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.15. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

