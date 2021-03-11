Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 978.5% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 978.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $104.93.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.