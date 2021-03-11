Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Up 978.5% in February

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 978.5% from the February 11th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 519,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of VGLT stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.29. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $104.93.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.