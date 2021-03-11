Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 1,192.3% in February

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 924,000 shares, a growth of 1,192.3% from the February 11th total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after purchasing an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,360,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,856,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,359,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,745,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

