Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,686. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.73.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.