Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 395.1% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 395.1% from the February 11th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $132.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.92 and a 1 year high of $132.47.

