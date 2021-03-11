Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 98,300 shares, an increase of 264.1% from the February 11th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWV opened at $144.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $145.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

