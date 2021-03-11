Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.4% of Burney Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 354,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,424,000 after buying an additional 25,631 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 82,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

