Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,208,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,535. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

