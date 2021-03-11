Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.46. 9,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,663. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $219.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37.

