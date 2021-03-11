Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,180 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $350.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $362.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

