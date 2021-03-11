Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $357.61. The stock had a trading volume of 232,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,880. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.36 and its 200-day moving average is $331.56.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

