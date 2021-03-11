Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.6% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 44,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

