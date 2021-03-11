Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 183.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,957,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,976. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

