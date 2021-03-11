Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 297,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.5% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.54. 134,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,802. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.