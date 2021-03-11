Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.1% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $75,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,199,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.55. 140,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,723. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

