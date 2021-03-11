Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,896.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 328,782 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $18,599,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $17,159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $97.95. 74,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,384. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.83. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

