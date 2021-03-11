Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Berry Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Berry Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.9% of Berry Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,323.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after purchasing an additional 717,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.02. 113,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.91. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $131.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

