Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.