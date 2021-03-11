Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vantage Drilling has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get Vantage Drilling alerts:

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.