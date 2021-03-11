Vector Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,199 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,218% compared to the typical volume of 91 call options.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $15.01 on Thursday. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Vector Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, COO Richard Lampen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 358,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,033,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.