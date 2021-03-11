Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $250.90 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.82. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 117.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

