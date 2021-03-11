Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $340.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

NYSE VEEV opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Security Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 57,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

