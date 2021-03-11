Veil (VEIL) Trading 36.9% Higher Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,418.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.24 or 0.99835308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00419696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00306474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00829613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00103760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.