Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 36.9% This Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $2,418.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.24 or 0.99835308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00034150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.57 or 0.00419696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.21 or 0.00306474 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.58 or 0.00829613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00103760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00043282 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001956 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

