Velas Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $96.07 million and $2.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001042 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

