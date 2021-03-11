Veles (VLS) Market Cap Reaches $109,475.09

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $109,475.09 and $98.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,580.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.94 or 0.03152026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00349806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.98 or 0.00949938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.77 or 0.00392105 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.00324113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00267633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021154 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,232 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,548 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.