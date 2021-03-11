Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Shares Up 12.7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s stock price shot up 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.27. 9,925,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 5,852,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $230,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $280,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $1,869,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $510,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the third quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

