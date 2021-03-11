Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEOEY. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

