Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Cowen

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of VRA opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 28,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $258,514.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,698.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $221,427.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,171.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,129,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $76,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.