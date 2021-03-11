Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,340 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Veracyte worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,130,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,691,000 after purchasing an additional 519,996 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 364.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 156,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,986,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

