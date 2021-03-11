Verbund’s (OEZVY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $$14.16 on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. Verbund has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $19.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

