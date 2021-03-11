Verge Price Hits $0.0253 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Verge has a market cap of $416.32 million and approximately $34.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00347174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000147 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,436,210,949 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

