Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 112,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,709,000 after acquiring an additional 220,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4,292,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. Vericel has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

