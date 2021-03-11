Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett Sells 1,255 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,014. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.79. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

