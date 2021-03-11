Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,409,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,484,983,000 after buying an additional 103,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,938,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,754,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,803 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,364,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,001. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.85.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.