VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Update

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VTEQ opened at $0.32 on Thursday. VeriTeQ has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.

Get VeriTeQ alerts:

About VeriTeQ

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VeriTeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriTeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.