VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Short Interest Update

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:VTEQ opened at $0.32 on Thursday. VeriTeQ has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13.
