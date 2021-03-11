Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.50 million, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Veritone by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Veritone by 300.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veritone by 538.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

