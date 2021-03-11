Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,195 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.86. 298,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.