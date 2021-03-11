Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 398,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

