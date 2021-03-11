Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.74. 363,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,888,393. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

