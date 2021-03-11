Vertcoin Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $38.75 million and $722,684.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,388.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.77 or 0.03215034 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00356600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.33 or 0.00980938 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00393700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.08 or 0.00339557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.42 or 0.00257124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021922 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,088,722 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

