Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Trading Up 10.4%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) shares were up 10.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 1,793,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,825,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertex Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

