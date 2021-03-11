Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 276.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,707 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

